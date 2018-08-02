Arsenal prepared to let goalkeeper leave on a free

Arsenal are reportedly willing to allow goalkeeper David Ospina to leave for free this summer, despite having two years left to run on his contract.

The goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Besiktas over the summer, and the speculation grew larger when the Turkish side sold number one Fabri to Fulham last month.

The Super Lig outfit are keen to get in a replacement for Fabri, and see Ospina as an ideal switch.

There is, however, conflicting reports over the nature of Besiktas’ offer to Arsenal.

Haberturk reported today that the Gunners are prepared to allow Ospina leave on a free transfer.

The same source claims Ospina wants £2m per-season in wages, and Besiktas would be willing to meet these demands.

They claim that the only thing yet to be agreed between the player and club is a signing on fee.

Another source, Fotomac, state that Arsenal would be willing to loan Ospina to Besiktas, but would demand a £1.3m fee.

With Ospina under contract for the next two season’s, the Colombian’s departure permanently would only likely happen if the Gunners are looking to free up the wage bill.