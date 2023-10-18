Arsenal named as prolific Prem striker’s ideal next club in blow to Chelsea, Tottenham transfer hopes

Ivan Toney is one of the most in-demand strikers in Europe and reports suggest that a move to Arsenal would be the Brentford star’s preference.

Mikel Arteta has made some impressive signings already this season, bringing in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya (on loan) so far.

Arsenal have got off to a great start, too, winning six and drawing two of their eight opening Premier League games. They currently sit joint-top of the table with North London rivals Tottenham.

Arteta already has one eye on the January transfer window, however, and it has been claimed that the manager is mulling over whether to bring in a new centre-forward.

Questions have been raised over whether Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are prolific enough to fire Arsenal to their first Premier League title since 2004.

Toney is thought to be at the top of Arsenal’s transfer shortlist should they decide to bring a new striker in, despite him not playing competitive football since May.

Chelsea and Tottenham are also interested in Toney, however, so they could also make bids for the Brentford star this winter.

Toney is reportedly valued at approximately £80m by the Bees, so the London trio will have to put their money where their mouth is to get a deal done.

READ MORE: David Raya suggests surprise next step after Arsenal spell as controversial keeper signing says ‘of course’ to one destination

Arsenal move for Toney ‘not impossible’ in January

According to reputed transfer journalist Dean Jones, Arsenal have not yet decided on whether to sign a new striker in January. However, he claims that Toney’s preference would be to make a switch to the Emirates.

“There continues to be a lot of noise around Ivan Toney potentially joining Arsenal but my understanding of the situation is that there has not even been a decision yet on Arsenal signing a striker, so to expect them to sign one at around £80 million really is a stretch.

“It seems pretty clear that Toney is up for that move, he’s talking about them in a very positive way and I don’t blame him for wanting to join a club like that.

“But it’s a lot of money and Arsenal are also having to weigh up if they might need some sort of backup to Bukayo Saka in the second half of the season so this is a very layered situation.

“And that’s before we even consider that spending big on Toney in January would seriously impact on their spending next summer.

“I’m not saying it’s impossible they sign him, because there is a level of interest that has been there for a while, but I am just urging some caution because going through with this is going to be a very significant moment.”

DON’T MISS: Arsenal open talks to beat Tottenham to forward in unrecognisable form, with bid hastily being prepared