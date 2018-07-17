Arsenal pull out of race for £35m target despite Emery contact

Premier League side Arsenal are no longer interested in pursuing Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi, according to reports.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with N’Zonzi due to his links to current head coach at the Emirates Stadium, Unai Emery.

Emery worked with N’Zonzi at Sevilla for one season where they won the Europa League together before Emery left to manage Paris Saint-Germain.

N’Zonzi was part of the France squad that won the World Cup for a second time in the nation’s history and made five appearances as they lifted the famous trophy in Russia.

Estadio Deportivo claims that Emery sent the World Cup winner a congratulations message following their triumph.

However, the report continues by saying that Arsenal will explore other midfield options and have decided to pull out of the race to sign the Frenchman.

Emery responded to a question last week when asked if he wanted to sign N’Zonzi, he said: “I know him but we haven’t made a move for him.”

Sevilla are understood to want the full £35million release clause if they are to let N’Zonzi leave this summer.

