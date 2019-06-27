Arsenal quoted bargain £27m price for possible Torreira replacement

Arsenal have been told that they can sign Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl for just £27million this summer, reports in Germany state.

The Gunners could be set to lose one of their influential lynchpins in Lucas Torreira, who continues to be linked with a return to Serie A with AC Milan.

Tough-tackling Torreira is on Copa America duty with Uruguay, and he spoke out on Wednesday after numerous sources claimed he is on his way to link up with his old Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo.

A first bid from the Rossoneri is understood to be rejected, but reliable journalist Gianluca Di Marzio is adamant that the player wants to move back to Italy.

As a result, the Gunners have been linked with a move for Dortmund’s Weigl as a possible replacement, and according to Sport Bild the Bundesliga giants have named their price.

The German outlet state that BVB have made it clear that £27m would be enough to convince them to sell the 23-year-old, and both Arsenal and PSG are readying a swoop.

The versatile Weigl has a contract at Signal Iduna Park until 2021, but made just 25 appearances in all competitions last season after struggling to nail down a place in the starting XI.

