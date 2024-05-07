Arsenal ramp up Newcastle transfer chase as Arteta is warned against signing top target

Arsenal have been told to prioritise signing Alexander Isak over Joshua Zirkzee

Arsenal have been told that Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee is not up to scratch when compared with their other attacking targets.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been linked to the likes of Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Zirkzee, 22, has impressed at Bologna this campaign as the Serie A outfit continue to punch above their weight.

Under the management of Thiago Motta, Bologna have moved to the brink of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Zirkzee is dual-qualified for the Netherlands and Nigeria but has played age-group internationals for the Dutch. He is yet to commit to an international future although Zirkzee is believed to be keen on playing for the Netherlands.

He has netted 11 goals and registered five assists in Serie A this season. A robust and energetic striker in the mould of a traditional No 9, Zirkzee’s potential is clear.

Is Joshua Zirkzee good enough for Arsenal?

Transfer expert Charles Watts was on the fence when asked for his verdict on Zirkzee, however.

Watts believes that he is a player who could be a big star but expressed doubts at his ability to make an impact for Arsenal.

“There’s a long list of strikers who have been linked to Arsenal ahead of the summer window.

“Some are real big hitters, such as Alexander Isak at Newcastle and Victor Osimhen at Napoli, but there are some who are slightly less well known, with Joshua Zirkzee at Bologna one of those,” Watts told CaughtOffside.

“He’s a forward Arsenal have been keeping tabs on according to some well sourced reports.

“Arsenal’s interest in Zirkzee was first broken back in January by Sam Dean at the Daily Telegraph and it’s a link that continues to bubble away as we head towards the summer.

“He’s an interesting player, one who looks destined for a big move soon.”

Arsenal told to prioritize move for Alexander Isak

Watts believes that Zirkzee doesn’t yet fit the bill for the kind of player Arsenal want to sign right now.

He believes that the Gunners will be out to nail down a striker who can help them win major honours.

Watts conceded that he has not seen a lot of Zirkzee but his gut reaction is to say that he won’t be an immediate success at Arsenal.

“I can’t pretend to be an expert on him, he’s not someone I’ve seen a lot of, but he’s clearly got a lot of potential and would add something to Arsenal’s squad that they don’t really have in attack,” Watts added.

“Whether he would move the needle enough for Arsenal though at this point I’m not sure.

“I feel Arsenal are at a point now where any big-money signings really need to come in and improve the squad immediately and I’m not sure Zirkzee does that.

“It would be a case of buying potential and while there is always room for that, Arsenal really need a forward who will come in and hit the ground running.

“That’s why I still feel they should throw everything at getting Isak out of Newcastle.”