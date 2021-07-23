Arsenal given ultimatum that will yield England star’s transfer breakthrough

Arsenal have been told what it will take to secure an England star’s signature after the selling club sensed an opportunity to squeeze out extra funds, per a report.

Several departments of the Arsenal squad are in line for an overhaul this summer. Mikel Arteta is fully aware his current squad requires major surgery after slipping to a disappointing eighth-placed finish last season.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Changes in midfield are expected to be wholesale, though one area that has recently come into focus is between the sticks.

A recent report detailed the Gunners’ interest in Sheffield United and England goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale.

Speculation linking the 23-year-old with Arsenal came as a surprise after he suffered back-to-back relegations.

His most recent season with the Blades did not impress. Though he was nevertheless called up to England’s Euro 2020 squad after Dean Henderson withdrew through injury.

Now, the Times (via 90min) report that Arsenal did indeed lodge the rumoured £30m bid. However, it was swiftly rejected by Sheffield Utd.

Nevertheless, hopes remain high over sealing the deal after the report indicated Sheffield Utd would accept a slightly higher bid of £32m for the stopper.

They are reportedly under the impression they can squeeze out more funds given Ramsdale’s status as an England international. Furthermore, the club’s position is secure with three years remaining on Ramsdale’s contract.

Whether Arsenal will stump up the extra £2m remains unclear. Though common sense would dictate they would be willing to do so given it is just a 6.6% increase.

Transfer Chatter - Pogba decides future, Spurs' counter offer received and Kane confirmed to Manchester? Pogba decides his future, Tottenham hit with counter offer for centre-back and Harry Kane confirmed to Manchester, all in today's transfer chatter.

£30m+ goalkeepers are rarely bought to be back-ups. Should Ramsdale sign, he could be installed as the No. 1 ahead of Bernd Leno.

The German failed to convince last season despite Emiliano Martinez’s curious exit reducing the levels of competition behind him.

Indeed, the Daily Mail recently revealed Arteta had concerns over his current stopper.

Arsenal deal could accelerate another

Meanwhile, a recent breakthrough at Arsenal has given Newcastle fresh hope of pulling off a transfer between the two clubs, per a report.

The Gunners were recently boosted by the news of Emile Smith Rowe penning fresh terms. The rising playmaker, 20, had become the shock subject of transfer links to Aston Villa. However, Smith Rowe insisted there was never a choice to be made when explaining why he extended his stay.

That deal is undoubtedly great news for Arsenal, but it could also be viewed positively by Newcastle. That’s because the Magpies have been chasing Smith Rowe’s fellow midfielder, Joe Willock.

And per Sky Sports, Smith Rowe’s new deal may have indirectly boosted Newcastle’s chances of landing their man. They report that Newcastle are ‘hopeful’ it will ‘accelerate’ a prospective deal for Willock.

The pair both occupy the same central attacking midfield position and with Smith Rowe now tied down, Willock could be allowed to move on.

READ MORE: Arteta turns to title-winning midfielder as Arsenal’s Neves hopes fade