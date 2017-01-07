Arsenal ratings: Perez stakes claim for starting spot; Gabriel garbage

Gabriel encapsulated everything bad about Arsenal in a scrappy 2-1 win at Preston, but one man who did shine at Deepdale was Lucas Perez.

DAVID OSPINA: Initially looked very uncomfortable in the Arsenal goal and no wonder with such a disorganised defence in front of him. Was a mere spectator in the second half 5

AINSLEY NAITLAND-MILES: A tricky game for the youngster up against Aiden Mcgeady but did relatively well considering that he did not have too much support 6

SHKODRAN MUSTAFI: Prevented Arsenal from falling further behind in the first half with a last-ditch block 6

GABRIEL: An absolute liability at the back, especially in the first half. Poor decision-making, error-prone and so unconvincing against Championship opposition 4

NACHO MONREAL: Let Jordan Hugill get inside and help set up Callum Robinson for Preston’s opener. Provided plenty of width going forward but final ball lacking 5

AARON RAMSEY: Took his goal well but it will mask what was a poor display in midfield otherwise 5

GRANIT XHAKA: Largely ineffective and you suspect whether he and Ramsey could play in a partnership together long-term. Certainly not on this evidence 5

ALEX IWOBI: Worked hard and occupied some good positions in attacking areas. First touch let him down on numerous occasions though 6

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN: More inconsistency from ‘The Ox’. The best impact he made was through his tracking back but Arsenal need a lot more than that from him 5

LUCAS PEREZ: Was Arsenal’s best player on the evening, but admittedly it would not have taken much to take this particular crown. Creative, and thrived playing behind the main striker who he set-up so wonderfully at the death 8

OLIVIER GIROUD: It looked like being a frustrating night for the Arsenal captain but was once again the last-gasp hero 6

Substitutes:

DANNY WELBECK: (on for Oxlade-Chamberlain 82′) Great to see him back on the pitch again after such a lengthy absence and almost marked his return with a goal 6

JEFF REINE-ADELAIDE (on for Perez 90+2′) Helped run down the clock N/A

ROB HOLDING (on for Maitland-Niles 90+2′) See above N/A