Arsenal ready fresh assault for Belgium star despite January struggles

Arsenal are considering re-launching a move for Belgium international winger Yannick Carrasco this summer, a report claims.

Carrasco joined Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang in February last year, making the switch from La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid.

The 25-year-old has not had the impact expected of him in China and was linked with a return to European football throughout January, with AC Milan and Arsenal touted as his most likely destinations.

However, the Belgium international stayed put, and recently the player’s agent Federico Pastorello explained the reason behind it.

Speaking to RMC Sport, he said: “Carrasco is an important footballer who can make a difference in Europe.

“The Chinese can be a little complicated sometimes. It’s not easy to negotiate with them. They don’t think about technical aspects but they think more about the relationship they have with their counterpart.

“That’s why Carrasco didn’t leave. Inter tried to enter transfer talks too but nothing happened in the end. His agent will be in charge next summer and he will give Carrasco the best advice he can.”

However, a report from the Sunday Express claims that the Gunners have not been put off by rejection in their deadline day swoop for the 25-year-old, and a summer move could be on the cards.

Their report states that Arsenal are likely to have more funds available in the summer, which make a move possible despite Carrasco’s £8.8million/year salary in China.

It is suggested that both AC Milan and Inter Milan could provide competition again, though the red half of the city seems to be more focused on other targets such as Nice star Allan Saint-Maximin.

