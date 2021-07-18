Arsenal are reportedly prepared to pay €40million to land a Euro 2020-winning midfielder, but only on one condition.

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that the Gunners are prepared to pay Sassuolo €40m for Manuel Locatelli. However, they will only sign players that are happy and 100% committed to moving to The Emirates.

Romano states that he doesn’t see the player staying at Sassuolo, even if Juventus fail to sign him. Adding that the Gunners are still an option if that deal falls through.

Gianluca di Marzio reported earlier this week that Juve had met with Sassuolo on Friday and submitted their first official offer.

However, the Turin giants are offering a two-year loan with an obligation to buy. That is based on certain conditions set at €30m, with some bonuses included on top of that.

For their part, Sassuolo want €40m and a sale, not a loan – and the Gunners are willing to do just that.

Tha ball is now very much in Juve’s court, and it all depends on whether they are ready to change the conditions of the deal.

Locatelli scored four goals in 34 appearances last season. He also made a major contribution to Italy’s successful Euros campaign.

The 23-year-old scored two goals in the group-stage win over Switzerland and also came on as a substitute in the final.

Arsenal asking too much for key first-team star

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s valuation of one of their wantaway players is halting transfer negotiations with an Italian club keen to sign him, a report has claimed.

A number of players are looking like potentially leaving the Emirates this summer. Fringe individuals like Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson have seen their contracts run down to just a year remaining. As such, they feature on the Gunners’ transfer list after failing to sign new deals.

First-team players are also set to leave in Mikel Arteta’s major reshuffle. Midfielder Granit Xhaka is nearing an exit to Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

And another player that is on the chopping block is right-back Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin is the club’s longest serving player, having joined the north London side a decade ago. He spent two seasons in their youth set-up before progressing to the first team.

In Bellerin, the Arsenal hierarchy thought they had the right side of the defence secured for many years to come.

However, in recent seasons the 26-year-old has struggled to hold down the position, mainly due to various injury issues.

Bellerin falls out of favour

Towards the back end of last season, Cedric was preferred to him. Rumours of his departure then started to gain traction.

Upon discovering he was available, Inter Milan expressed their interest. The Spaniard fits their need of a cheap right-back replacement for Achraf Hakimi.

Or so they thought. According to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Arsenal hold a ‘high valuation’ that is making a move difficult to materialise.

Inter are trying to secure a loan with an option to buy deal. As is stands, the Gunners do not want to compromise on their out of reach demands.

Reports earlier this week claimed Bellerin has asked to leave. As the window progress, the Italian outlet suggest his club may change their position and grant him his wish.

