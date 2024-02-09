Arsenal ready to pounce for brilliant attacking weapon as Wolves could be forced into summer sale

Arsenal could be ready to strike a big summer deal following the news that Wolves may have to sell star man Pedro Neto this summer to create funds for their recruitment.

The Portugal international has been in sensational form since returning from injury this season, leading to a number of clubs from the Premier League and around Europe to sit up and take notice.

Neto has scored three goals but added an incredible 10 assists in 17 appearances for Wolves across all competitions this season.

And although Wolves are keen to keep hold of the player beyond the summer, Football Insider reports they may have to ‘part with one or two top players if they are to spend in the off-season’.

The Molineux outfit were unable to strike January deals for targets Yuri Alberto and Armando Broja due to their strict budget, and face a similar issue in the summer unless they offload players first.

The report adds that Gary O’Neil ‘has had his hands tied’ since arriving last year, although he remains patient and understanding of the current situation at Molineux.

Wolves narrowly avoided an FFP points deduction after selling the likes of Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins and Matheus Nunes last summer, signings that prompted Julen Lopetegui to walk away from the club.

DON’T MISS: Five top-class strikers and where they might go this summer: £80m Arsenal target, in-form Tottenham favourite…

Wolves could also listen to Joao Gomes offers

It’s also reported that they are also willing to field offers for midfielder Joao Gomes after his impressive start to life in the Premier League.

The Brazilian was signed from Flamengo for €18.7m in January 2023 and has made a big impression in his year at Wolves.

As for Arsenal‘s interest in Neto, Mikel Arteta wants more competition for wide players Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Reiss Nelson at The Emirates and feels the Wolves man will fit in perfectly in north London.

And Gunners legend David Seaman clearly agrees, recently stating: “He’s special. He’s a special player. He seems to have that low centre of gravity where he can move both ways. That makes him harder to read, because you don’t know which way he’s going to go.”

READ MORE: Arsenal add thrilling LaLiga winger to dream summer wishlist, with trio up for sale to help

However, Neto is not expected to come cheap, with Wolves likely to demand around £60million for a player who remains under contract until June 2027.

And, realistically, given Wolves are having to keep a close eye on FFP, any offer in the region of that figure is likely to force them into a sale they do not really want to make.

O’Neil’s men are back in action on Saturday when they host Brentford in the Premier League, while Arsenal head to West Ham on Sunday.