Arsenal are stepping up their efforts to sign Ezri Konsa and have also enquired about Jarell Quansah as Mikel Arteta’s side continue to assess defensive reinforcements, TEAMtalk understands.

The Gunners identified a defender capable of covering centrally and at right-back as a priority following William Saliba’s back injury, and Konsa remains their preferred option after an extensive assessment of the market.

However, Arsenal have also made an approach for Quansah, who impressed alongside Konsa for England during the World Cup finals.

Bayer Leverkusen dismissed an initial enquiry for the Liverpool academy product, but sources believe they would be prepared to consider a deal if a sufficiently attractive offer was made.

Liverpool sold Quansah to Leverkusen last summer but retained a buy-back option, and sources indicate the Reds are being kept fully informed of the situation.

Konsa, though, remains the leading target.

TEAMtalk revealed in July that Arsenal wanted a versatile defender because of Saliba’s injury, and the 28-year-old has emerged as the ideal fit after the club assessed numerous alternatives.

Arsenal have already seen a £40million offer rejected, with Aston Villa standing firm on a valuation of around £60million.

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Arsenal to launch second Konsa bid

We understand, however, Arsenal are ready to return with an improved proposal that could take the package beyond £50million including add-ons, and that is regarded as a level that could begin to move the situation forward.

Crucially, Konsa has told Villa that he is keen to join Arsenal and sees the chance to become part of the Premier League champions’ squad as an attractive next step.

The Gunners have explored other possibilities, including John Stones, but would not offer the type of multi-year contract he subsequently received from Inter Milan.

TEAMtalk can also confirm Arsenal recently made enquiries about Atletico Madrid defender Marc Pubill, but those approaches were rejected.

Konsa has remained their preferred solution, though, and Arsenal are now preparing to increase their offer.

Villa are aware of the defender’s desire to leave and are themselves working on defensive recruitment.

They are closing in on Atletico Madrid’s Matteo Ruggeri and have also made enquiries about West Ham’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Villa’s financial situation could also become relevant. With Konsa having only two years remaining on his contract, we understand the club may find it difficult to reject a sizeable offer if Arsenal reach their valuation.

For now, Arsenal are weighing up their next move on Konsa while keeping Quansah in view as another option.

The Gunners, therefore, have two England internationals on their defensive radar, with Konsa still the priority and Quansah emerging as a potential alternative should Arsenal’s pursuit of the Villa star fail to progress.