Arsenal ready to sign Marcus Rashford if two demands met, with Man Utd handed agonising decision

Marcus Rashford could join Arsenal, but several critical hurdles must be overcome

Arsenal are willing to sign Marcus Rashford in January and are even prepared to land the player in a permanent deal, though a report has detailed two demands – one of Manchester United and one of the player – that must be met before a deal can proceed.

Rashford has been put up for sale at Old Trafford, with Man Utd willing to make tough choices for the benefit of the club’s long-term health. United are well aware a total squad rebuild is needed, but with funds light, major sales are required before the cash can be splashed.

Rashford’s sale – as a homegrown player – would be extra lucrative for the club. Indeed, the proceeds from those types of deals are logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books and greatly enhance a team’s spending power.

TEAMtalk has verified Man Utd hope to raise at least £50m if selling Rashford outright. The player is believed to favour a move to Spain after admitting he’s open to a new challenge. However, none of Spain’s big three – Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid – look likely to make a move.

Instead, approaches from Premier League sides are expected and according to a fresh update from FootballTransfers, Arsenal are weighing up what would unquestionably be one of the biggest transfer shocks in recent seasons.

It’s claimed Arsenal would be willing to sign Rashford in a permanent deal having ruled out the loan route.

But before a deal can begin to take shape, Man Utd as well as Rashford must be willing to sacrifice.

The report added Arsenal will only go as high as £25m. While a permanent sale would help United in the here and now, a £25m deal is half the minimum amount they hope to generate.

And even if Man Utd were willing to accept such a lowly figure, it’s stated Rashford would also have to accept his days as a regular starter are over.

Arsenal would reportedly make it crystal clear to Rashford that he’d be joining as a squad player and there would be no guarantees of regular minutes.

FootballTransfers also detailed a third piece of the puzzle that would have to fall into place before Rashford to Arsenal can ignite.

They concluded loanee Raheem Sterling would have to be sent back to Chelsea to make Rashford’s arrival viable for the Gunners.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently claimed Chelsea have no intention of recalling Sterling despite his lack of action so far at the Emirates.

The reporter also stated Sterling is content to stick it out and fight for his place, meaning a break in the loan deal would have to come at Arsenal’s behest.

Where else could Marcus Rashford go?

Transfer insider, Rudy Galetti, exclusively told TEAMtalk on January 2 that two European giants are in play.

Galetti insisted that despite reports to the contrary, PSG ARE interested in signing Rashford. Bundesliga powerhouse Borussia Dortmund are also hovering.

Dortmund would heavily favour a loan deal that would mirror Jadon Sancho’s successful six-month stint back in Germany at the start of 2024.

A trio of Saudi Pro League clubs – Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, and Al Qadsiah – are also monitoring Rashford’s situation. But it’s believed Rashford is not keen on moving to the middle east at this stage in his career.

As yet, Man Utd have received no formal offers for their academy graduate. But with the window less than two days old, that is expected to change sooner rather than later.

Latest Arsenal, Man Utd news – Randal Kolo Muani, Nuno Mendes

In other news, The Daily Mail state Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign striker Randal Kolo Muani in January.

The 26-year-old has the green light to leave and Mikel Arteta is giving serious consideration to pursuing a deal. The Gunners boss was described as ‘desperately pushing’ for an addition to his forward line this window.

Elsewhere, the signing of a left wing-back labelled ‘perfect’ for Ruben Amorim is there to be made.

The i paper revealed PSG’s Nuno Mendes not only wants to reunite with Amorim at Old Trafford, but Man Utd are also ‘keen’ on striking a deal. Amorim previously managed the 22-year-old at Sporting CP.

PSG are willing to sell after talks over a new contract ‘broke down.’ All parties are willing to do a deal, though Man Utd must find a way to finance the move.