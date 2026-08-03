Arsenal are willing to spend big on a Chelsea forward

Arsenal have signalled intent to pay £86million for a Chelsea forward, but TEAMtalk has displayed their failure in being able to do so already.

The Gunners have set sights on a few star attackers this summer but have as yet got no deals over the line. They lost out to Chelsea for Morgan Rogers, never actually lodging a bid despite looking the favourites for weeks, and they remain on the charge for Julian Alvarez.

But reports have emerged on Arsenal interest in Blues forward Joao Pedro.

ge globo states the Gunners, as well as Barcelona, have signalled their intent to pay €100million (£86m) for the Brazilian striker.

However, that has been short-lived, with Chelsea seeing Pedro as untouchable and valuing him very highly.

As a result, they have moved to tie him down to a new contract, with an extension on terms which would have already seen him stay until 2032.

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Pedro new contract revealed

TEAMtalk is also aware of Chelsea’s desire to extend Pedro’s contract as well as giving him a new salary.

The new deal will almost double his current wages – which are currently reported as £125,000 per week.

As well as Arsenal’s pursuit being ended by the new deal, Chelsea have also brushed off Barcelona, who were even more keen on the striker.

Barca made firm enquiries earlier in the summer but it became evident to them that a deal for Pedro was not going to be possible.

There’s no definitive conclusion on contract talks, but they are now expected to gather pace.

On the forward’s side, he and his representatives are more than happy to engage in discussions, appreciating the faith being shown by the Blues after a great first season.

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