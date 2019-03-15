Arsenal ready to do battle for £25m defender linked with Man Utd

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is determined to bring Celtic star Kieran Tierney to the Emirates Stadium this summer, it is claimed.

The Gunners have been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old for the best part of two years and are now convinced the player has what it takes to be a huge success in the Premier League.

It was recently claimed that Arsenal are close to submitting a £25m offer for the left-back, who has also come under the radar of Manchester United and Everton in recent seasons.

Now, a report from the Mirror claims that Arsenal are ready to make their move this summer for Tierney, who has five assists in 17 league appearances so far this season.

However they apparently face competition, as former boss Brendan Rodgers wants to reunite with the Scotland international at Leicester City.

The full-back is contracted to Celtic Park until 2023, having been handed his debut as a 17-year-old back in 2015.