Arsenal ‘ready’ to launch big offer for Serie A star eyed by Liverpool; he’s ‘the next Del Piero’

Arsenal are reportedly ‘ready’ to spend £34m to sign Juventus star Kenan Yildiz at the end of the season, according to reports from Turkey.

The 18-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting young players in Serie A but Juventus could be forced to sell him due to their ongoing financial issues.

Yildiz broke into the Juventus side this season after impressing for the youth team and has made 17 senior appearances so far, scoring three goals in the process.

A versatile player, the Turkey international can play as a winger on either flank, a second striker or centre-forward, so provides cover in several positions for Juve.

Yildiz’s form this season and potential for development has caught the attention of several top clubs. As reported by TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all admirers of his.

However, recent reports coming out of Turkey suggest that Arsenal are the team leading the race for his signature.

Arsenal are big admirers of Kenan Yildiz

According to Aksam, Arsenal are ‘ready and willing’ to spend £34m to sign Yildiz in the summer, as club chiefs believe he can become a top level player.

Mikel Arteta is keen to build a squad that can dominate the Premier League in a few years. The Gunners have a severe lack of teenage talent in their ranks and that is something the manager wants to change.

The report states that Yildiz is now ‘one of Arsenal’s priorities’ for the summer so they look set to make an offer for him in the coming months.

Yildiz is extremely popular among Juventus fans, with some dubbing him ‘the next Del Piero’ – which is high praise indeed.

The Turkish star’s best position is as a false nine. He likes to float around and pick up the ball in deep areas and has the ability to play effective through balls to teammates.

Yildiz is technically gifted and works hard off the ball to press opposition players, forcing them into mistakes, which would suit Arsenal’s system.

With that in mind, it’ll be interesting to see if the North Londoners are able to beat the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd to the Juventus star.

Arteta is also keen to sign an experienced striker, with Brentford’s Ivan Toney reported to be his main target.

A midfielder is also on the manager’s radar, with Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, Everton’s Amadou Onana and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi on his shortlist.

