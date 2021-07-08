Arsenal are growing in confidence that they can secure the signing of Houssem Aoaur this summer – and a bargain deal looks increasingly likely to get the green light.

The Gunners have long been admirers of the France international and made a bid to take him to Emirates Stadium last summer. That was unsuccessful with Lyon holding out for a £50m fee. Arsenal were thought to have bid just £30m last summer, with Lyon officials even labelling their attempts as ‘timid’.

However, the Gunners could have the last laugh with Lyon now seemingly ready to sell for £20m. That represents a fraction of the huge fee the Ligue 1 outfit were seeking last summer.

As such, the Gunners are reportedly growing increasingly confident of his signing.

Before they secure his signing though, the Gunners must first free up some funds and offload some unwanted players. With the Gunners putting a large chunk of their summer budget into a deal for Ben White, they must now sell before they buy.

On the subject of the Brighton defender, Arsenal are reported to have had a third, sizeable, bid close to being accepted.

But as per ESPN, the Gunners must now reduce their numbers before finalising a deal for Aouar.

However, that is unlikely to be too much trouble. With Matteo Guendouzi already sealing a loan move to Marseille, three more could soon follow suit.

Indeed, Guendouzi is expected to be join on the south of France by William Saliba. The £27m defender is expected to sign for OM on a season’s loan.

Unlike Guendouzi, however, his deal will not include an option to make the deal permanent.

However, funds will soon be coming their way with Granit Xhaka soon expected to sign for Roma. His sale is expected to boost their coffers by just short of £20m – the fee they need for Aouar.

Juventus to pip Arsenal to Locatelli Juventus look set to beat Arsenal to the signing of Euro 2020 star Manuel Locatelli as the Italian allegedly prefers a move to the Turin giants.

Lucas Torreira is soon expected to follow suit with the Gunners actively seeking to sell the Uruguayan.

He won’t be the only one to depart either. Indeed, the report claims Hector Bellerin, Alexandre Lacazette, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock and Eddie Nketiah are all being made available.

Of those players it is Nketiah who looks nearest the exit door, with three clubs vying for his signature.

Aouar defends training absence – again



Aouar has been in the news again lately for missing training with Lyon.

It’s not the first time it’s happened either after allegedly refusing to train last November. He was also forced to deny rumours that transfer speculation had affected his performances for the French club.

And on Tuesday he released a statement denying that he skipped training once again to try and force a move.

“Once again, unfortunately another fake news was published across social media,” the statement read. “I don’t usually answer what’s been said about me… The truth is, I was sick and hospitalised over the weekend.

“I am doing much better now and I am ready for what comes next. Thank you to those who have always supported me, in the good as well as in the mad moments. Go OL!”

