Arsenal ready to rival Real, Atletico Madrid for star Ajax defender

Arsenal are interested in signing Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico this summer but face competition from two clubs, according to a report.

It seems that Unai Emery and the Gunners’ brass will be in the market for a new full-back at the end of the season, with recent links to Celtic’s Kieran Tierney in the media.

Tagliafico has been previously tipped to make a move to The Emirates this summer, while it has also been claimed that Real Madrid are interested as they eye a replacement for Marcelo.

Now, a report from ESPN reaffirms that the Gunners are among the club in the running to sign the left-back this summer – but both Real and Atletico Madrid are set to rival them.

Tagliafico has made 30 appearances across all competitions this season for Ajax, amassing five goals and three assists in an impressive campaign thus far.

Arsenal may be worried by Real’s interest in Tagliafico – as the Spanish side can almost certainly offer Champions League football next season, while that is not guaranteed in north London.