Arsenal ready to sacrifice star midfielder to sign €100m-rated playmaker

Arsenal are ready to try and beat Chelsea to the signing of a Real Madrid attacker in a sensational swap deal, a report claims.

Reports in the Spanish media recently claimed that Isco has had a high-profile fallout with his new Real coach Santiago Solari.

Marca reported that Isco refused to shake hands with Solari following Real’s 3-0 defeat at Eibar after being on the bench once again.

In fact Isco has onlt made the bench for the last three LaLiga games and has made just five league starts all season with Mundo Deportivo describing Isco and Solari’s relationship as a “ticking time bomb”.

He was even booed by the Bernabeu crowd in last week’s 3-0 Champions League defeat to CSKA Moscow amid accusations he is unfit and carrying too much weight.

On Wednesday, a report from The Sun claimed that Chelsea are prepared to pay as much as £70m to secure his signature in January.

Maurizio Sarri’s side are set to make an official £70m offer – it was claimed – and they hope “personal terms of around £250,000 a week will quickly be agreed” with a huge signing on fee expected.

However, The Independent now states that the Gunners could examine the idea of offering Mesut Ozil in a swap deal for Isco.

Ozil has found himself in and out of the Gunners’ squad this season through a combination of injuries and illnesses.

However, he was in the headlines on Wednesday night as Emery revealed his decision to leave the German international out of the squad entirely.

Ozil watched from the stands as Arsenal were beaten 2-0 by north London rivals Spurs at the Emirates Stadium, ending their EFL Cup run at the quarter-final stage.

The Independent suggested on Thursday that the Gunners are ready to listen to offers for the former Schalke and Real Madrid man.

And their latest report could mean that Ozil makes his way back to the Bernabeu as part of Arsenal’s bid to gazump their London rivals.