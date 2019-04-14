Arsenal ready to sell as Serie A giants enter race for £30m midfield star

Arsenal could sell midfielder Granit Xhaka in the summer to raise funds for other transfers – and one Serie A club are particularly interested, a report claims.

Xhaka has been at Arsenal since 2016, making more than 100 appearances in that time. However, the club could be ready to part ways with the Swiss midfielder, as they look to pursue other targets.

Italy could be a potential destination for the 26-year-old. According to reports in Corriere Dello Sport, Inter Milan have been keeping an eye on Xhaka. The Nerazzuri are prepared to spend big to help them catch up with Juventus in Serie A, and the midfield is one of the key areas they may want to replenish.

Xhaka is not Inter’s first choice for the position, but may be a more realistic option than their other targets, Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic and Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos.

Arsenal are prepared to sell Xhaka, given that their current transfer budget is only in the region of £50m. However, any potential sale would leave them light in terms of midfield options, with Aaron Ramsey already on his way out.

Xhaka recently hinted that he could be ready for a move, telling Tagblatt: “I’m very ambitious, I want to take the next step, Arsenal does not have to be the last stop.”