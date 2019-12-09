Arsenal are reportedly prepared to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Real Madrid but wants striker Luka Jovic in exchange.

El Mundo Deportivo has cited a report from journalist Duncan Castles, who claims that representatives from both clubs and the players have already held discussions over a potential deal.

Aubameyang has been prolific for the North London club since his arrival for Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, scoring an impressive 53 goals in 83 appearances.

Diario Sport recently reported that Real’s LaLiga rivals Barcelona were keen on the 30-year-old and that while Aubameyang would prefer a switch to Madrid a move to the Nou Camp is not completely out of the question.

Another report in El Desmarque from last month claimed that Arsenal have told the forward, who was recently made club captain, they are willing to listen to offers for him, should he want to leave before his contract expires in the summer of 2021.

That report added that Madrid are very keen on striking a deal and would be prepared to pay in excess of €70m to land him, while El Chiringuito also confirmed Barca’s interest.

As for Jovic, the 21-year-old forward joined Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt in a €60m deal this summer but has been a fringe figure to date this campaign, starting just three matches and scoring once.

The Serbian did, however, score 25 goals in 54 league appearances for Frankfurt and has also notched twice in seven appearances for his national team.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery reportedly failed to land three key players he had targeted to boost his Arsenal squad prior to his downfall.

The Spaniard was sacked by the Gunners at the end of last month after overseeing the club’s worst run of results in over two decades.

Emery had spent over £130million during the summer in what the club thought was a successful transfer window, but The Athletic reports that he did not land any of his top targets. Read more…