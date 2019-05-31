Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell three senior stars after their failure to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Unai Emery’s men missed their last opportunity to qualify for Europe’s elite club competition after being soundly beaten by London rivals Chelsea in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

And with the Gunners playing in the 2nd tier of European competition again next term, Emery is expected to have to sell some of his key men to generate funds to revamp his squad.

The Daily Star claims that Mesut Ozil, Shkodran Mustafi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan could all be on the move, news that will not exactly displease Arsenal fans when it comes to the first name on that list.

Ozil continues to flatter to deceive, with his £350,000-per-week pay packet as frustrating as his inconsistent performances on the pitch.

The report goes on to state that Emery will look to get Ozil off the wage bill, while both Mustafi and Mkhitaryan have not exactly pulled up any trees since their respective moves to The Emirates.

As for players coming in, Emery is still said to remain keen on Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, Bournemouth attacker Ryan Fraser and Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek – although financial restraints could see the Gunners boss have to adjust his targets to more affordable ones.

Talented youngsters Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe will return from loan moves over the summer, however, and could prove to have key roles to the play next season.