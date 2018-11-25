Arsenal are willing to pay £15million for Brentford centre-back Ezri Konsa, according to a report.

The 21-year-old defender only signed for the Bees in June from Charlton from £2.85m but Gunners scouts have been tracking Konsa and believe he has the credentials to step up again.

Konsa has already played against Arsenal this season when Brentford were beaten 3-1 in the Carabao Cup at the Emirates Stadium in September and he impressed Unai Emery and Co.

The Sun report that Arsenal have money to spend in January and they will bid £15million for Konsa, who was described by Karl Robinson as the best young centre-back in the country in 2017.

Arsenal are one of several clubs to have been checking on the player for the last 18 months, but with their new recruitment process focusing on English players they are now ready to make their move in January.

Ex-Charlton boss Robinson told News Shopper in November 2017: “I had a bit of a go at Ez at half-time. He is the best in the league at stepping out.

“He’s got to step out and drive – he’s the best young centre-back in the country. There is nobody at his age better than Ezri Konsa.

“Everyone in the Premier League is looking at him – stand up and show them how good you are, believe in your talents, believe how good you are.”