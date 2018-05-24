Arsenal ready to swoop for PSG star after World Cup snub

Arsenal are reportedly ready to swoop for PSG and France midfielder Adrian Rabiot after his World Cup snub.

The 23-year-old, who has won six caps for his country since making his international debut in 2016, has not been included in Didier Deschamps’ 23-man squad that will travel to Russia this summer – although he is on their standby list.

Reports have stated that Rabiot blames PSG for his omission, after he failed to hold down a regular starting spot at the Ligue 1 champions this season.

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.

And now Calciomercato claims that Arsenal are looking to take advantage of the player’s unhappiness and will offer Rabiot guarantees of regular football at The Emirates.

The central midfielder, who is also being linked with Juventus, currently has one year left on his PSG contract and is well known to new Gunners boss Unai Emery after their time together in the French capital.