Arsenal ready to take advantage of contract issue and snatch Eredivise starlet

Arsenal are set to battle Juventus by launching a January bid to secure the signing of an Eredivsie starlet, according to a report.

Willem II forward Donis Avdijaj has impressed with his displays so far this season, amassing combined seven goals and assists.

The Kosovo international has been a bright spark as the club bidding continues their bid to avoid relegation to the second tier heading into the back half of the season.

According to Spox, the Gunners are ready to battle Serie A champions Juve for the 22-year-old starlet this month amid uncertainty over the player’s future.

Avdijaj’s current deal with Willem II expires in the summer meaning he could walk away for free if they feel to agree fresh terms, so the Dutch side could be forced to cash in during January.

Willem have the option of triggering a one-year extension on Avdijaj’s deal, though it is more likely that they would do so in order to receive a more substantial fee for their prized asset.