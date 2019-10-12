Arsenal are planning a £20m approach for Feyenoord’s teenage midfielder Orkun Kokcu, according to reports.

The Daily Mail claim that the Gunners are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old midfielder following a string of impressive performances in the Eredivisie this season and amid the belief he could form a strong midfield bond with Matteo Guendouzi for many years to come.

As per the report, Arsenal scouts have taken a key interest in Kokcu this season and it’s believed a bid of £20m could be launched in January for the teenager.

However, the Mail accepts the Gunners’ initial approach is likely to be rejected with Feyenoord in no mood to part with a player they expect to go on to bigger and better things over the season.

Kokcu has already represented Turkey’s U21s side and is being tipped to make the step up to the senior squad if his rapid development continues to take an upwards trajectory this season.

