Real Madrid have made a big move to sign Arsenal star William Saliba, with a report claiming how the France international feels about a potential exit from the Emirates Stadium and also naming two other Premier League defenders Los Blancos have their eyes on.

Saliba is one of the best defenders in the world and has established himself as one of the first names on the Arsenal teamsheet. Having forged a formidable partnership with Gabriel at the back, the Frenchman has earned comparison to Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand and has often been described as a Rolls-Royce of a footballer.

The France international is only 23 years of age, and given his massive potential, it would be fair to assume that he will only get better in the coming years. The Arsenal defender’s consistently impressive performances have attracted the interest of Madrid, who have now decided to become serious about a potential deal.

According to FootMercato, Madrid are keen on signing Saliba from Arsenal in the summer of 2025. The defending Spanish and European champions have been closely following the youngster and have made contact with his entourage.

Saliba is under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2027, and Madrid reportedly believe that they would be in a good position to negotiate a deal for the defender. If the Gunners do not extend his contract by the end of the season, then Los Blancos could take advantage of the situation.

FootMercato has also reported Saliba’s stance amid interest from Madrid. The French news outlet has claimed that the defender is “focused on his season and does not want to pollute his mind with his future”.

With Arsenal aiming to win the Premier League title and also progress far into the Champions League, Saliba is not thinking about his future, with his mind solely on being successful with the Gunners.

Saliba has scored two goals in 30 appearances in all competitions this season, as Arsenal are only four points behind leaders Liverpool in second place in the Premier League table and are third in the Champions League League Stage standings.

Real Madrid also like Micky van de Ven and Josko Gvardiol

While Madrid might fancy signing Saliba in the summer, they are not going to find it easy to convince Arsenal to sell one of their most prized assets.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti reported in October that Arsenal do not have any plans to sell Saliba, with the player himself “very happy” at the Emirates Stadium.

The defender has an “excellent” relationship with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and is keen on continuing his progress under him.

Two other Premier League-based defenders have been mentioned in FootMercato’s report. Tottenham Hotspur star Micky van de Ven and Josko Gvardiol of Manchester City have also impressed Madrid.

Given that Saliba and Van de Ven are 23 and Gvardiol is 22, it seems that Madrid are looking to sign a young centre-back in the summer for the long term. Antonio Rudiger is 31 and David Alaba, who has had injury issues, is 32, so Los Blancos have identified players who could eventually replace him in the team.

Alongside actively trying to sign Saliba, Madrid are also determined to bring Trent Alexander-Arnold to the Santiago Bernabeu.

At one point it seemed that Liverpool would not let the England international right-back leave in the January transfer window, but things could now change for the Reds.

Latest reports have claimed that Alexander-Arnold has made a final decision on his future – he will leave Liverpool and join Madrid.

Los Blancos have had a bid for Alexander-Arnold already turned down, and they are now planning to make a new and improved offer before the January transfer window closes.

Liverpool will have a big decision to make if Madrid come back with a second offer. Either they will lose Alexander-Arnold as a free agent at the end of the season or will have to sell him for a modest fee in January, which could affect their chances of winning the Premier League and/or the Champions League.

Madrid and Arsenal are competing for the signing of Martin Zubimendi as well. While there has been speculation that the Gunners have agreed a deal for the Real Sociedad star, Los Blancos have not given up hope of a hijack.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also reported to be keen on a deal for Zubimendi, who is one of the best midfielders in LaLiga. It is very likely that Sociedad will be forced to sell him in the summer of 2025.

Madrid are showing interest in another Premier League-based star. Los Blancos have been scouting Manchester City winger Savinho, according to reports in the Spanish media.

Defending Premier League champions City do not plan to sell Savinho, but that has not stopped Madrid from considering making a bid for the 20-year-old Brazil international winger.

