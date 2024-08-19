Aaron Ramsdale’s time at Arsenal may be drawing to a close as a Premier League side are keen on signing him and Mikel Arteta’s team have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with a possible replacement; while a Spanish manager appears to have conceded defeat on a Gunners target.

Ramsdale swapped Sheffield United for Arsenal in 2021 for a fee worth up to £30m and for the first two seasons, things were fairly rosy for the goalkeeper.

However, the arrival of David Raya from Brentford on loan severely restricted his game time, with manager Arteta eventually picking the Spaniard as his first-choice stopper.

After making 37 and 41 appearances in his first two campaigns for the north London outfit, Ramsdale played just 11 times last season – prompting speculation he could leave the club.

The England international was linked with a move to Newcastle United but that came to nothing. And with the new season underway, Ramsdale is firmly second choice at the Emirates.

The 26-year-old is understood to be keen on getting first-team football as soon as possible and if he does leave, Arsenal would prefer a permanent exit rather than a temporary one.

The Gunners reportedly turned down an approach from Ajax earlier this summer and Southampton have also been keeping tabs on the ex-Bournemouth star.

Ramsdale exit gains momentum

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have reached a verbal agreement on personal terms with Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia.

He adds he is their top target if Ramsdale – whose contract runs until 2026, but there is an option to extend that an extra year – leaves this transfer window. The Spanish side are ‘aware’ of Arsenal’s interest but no official bid has been made yet.

Moreover, The Athletic reports that Wolves have submitted a bid for Ramsdale. The Molineux team made contact with the club on Monday and offered an initial loan that would include the option to buy in 2025.

The report adds Wolves are ready to cover the majority of Ramsdale’s salary but the West Midlands club accepts it will be a difficult transfer to pull off – owing to the finances involved.

It is understood Arsenal may demand more than the £30m they paid for the keeper three years ago. That may be a bridge to far for Wolves, who have limited finances at present.

Merino transfer edges closer?

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly closing in on their next top target, Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino.

The Gunners may finally be able to secure the services of the 28-year-old this week, with the Spaniard understood to cost around the £30m mark.

Now, Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil appears to have admitted defeat on retaining the Spain international, while talking up the difficulties of replacing Merino and Robin Le Normand – who joined Atletico Madrid this summer.

“It is clear that there are no two players like Le Normand and Merino, and Real will not be able to replace those players with the same level,” he said. “And I won’t even tell you if Zubimendi had left. There’s a reason Arsenal want Merino and Liverpool were willing to pay Zubimendi’s clause.

“I’ve asked for reinforcements in all positions because if we can improve it will be good for the team. Now is not the time to get nervous, we are not 100% yet. We are Real Sociedad, what we have to do is work to be as happy at the end of the season as previous years.”