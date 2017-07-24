Arsenal reignite interest in Sporting star William Carvalho

Arsenal are set to renew their interest in Sporting midfielder William Carvalho this summer, having failed to sign him during the 2014/15 season.

The Portugal international has a £40m release clause in his contract, but, according to the Daily Star (via Record), the club’s president is willing to listen offers around the £27m mark.

Carvalho has already been the subject of reported interest from both Newcastle and West Brom, but it appears that the holding midfielder has his sights set on joining the Gunners.

The report claims that Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is one of his footballing idols, and is the reason he wears the number 14 shirt at Sporting.

Arsenal’s initial approaches for the defensive midfielder in both the 2013/14 and 14/15 seasons were rejected, before a stress fracture in the player’s tibia caused the Gunners to cool their interest, eventually landing Granit Xhaka in 2016 for around £35m.