Arsenal ‘reject approach’ from Prem club for wantaway star as Arteta takes shock anti-exit stance

Arsenal have reportedly rejected an offer from a Premier League club ‘in the bottom half of the table’ for out-of-favour goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The England international has been forced to settle for a place on the bench over the past few weeks, with Gunners summer signing David Raya ahead in the pecking order.

Recent reports have suggested that Mikel Arteta is planning to make Raya’s loan from Brentford a permanent deal at the end of the season after being impressed by his performances.

Arsenal have a buy option clause in the deal set at £27m. This is bad news for Ramsdale, as it suggests that he could be second choice at the Emirates for the foreseeable future.

He has made just five appearances in the Premier League this season. His father, Nick, said his lack of minutes has led him to ‘lose his smile’ while playing.

A number of clubs have registered an interest in Ramsdale ahead of the January transfer window. Chelsea are thought to be keen on the Englishman, as well as Newcastle.

Arsenal are not willing to loan the goalkeeper out, so a permanent exit seems to be on the cards this winter.

READ MORE: Arteta incensed, as Chelsea star ‘insists’ Pochettino signs Arsenal target in potential Mudryk repeat

Arsenal ‘reject approach’ for Ramsdale from PL club

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Ramsdale’s future, it seems that Mikel Arteta isn’t willing to sanction his exit just yet.

According to football.London, an approach for the goalkeeper from a bottom-half Premier League club has been rejected by the Gunners.

The report states that Arsenal’s position ‘remains clear that they don’t want to lose Ramsdale’ despite him being open to a move away from the Emirates.

They claim that ‘it is understood that any potential move away from Arsenal would need to be something which takes his career forward.’

Therefore, an approach from a bottom-half PL team probably would not have convinced Ramsdale.

As mentioned, Chelsea have been keeping tabs on Ramsdale’s situation recently. Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is also thought to be an admirer of his.

There is no doubt that Ramsdale is a top goalkeeper, so it will be interesting to see if any club can table a big enough offer to convince Arsenal into selling him in January.

For now, though, the Englishman will have to stay at fight for his place.

DON’T MISS: Exclusive: Real Madrid join Ivan Toney transfer chase as striker gives Arsenal, Chelsea his answer