Southampton are holding further talks with Arsenal after seeing their opening bid for Aaron Ramsdale rejected, and TEAMtalk can reveal what demands the Gunners are making.

Southampton have made a formal first approach, though their bid did not meet Arsenal’s requirements.

Southampton remain in contact with Arsenal and are positive on the prospect of getting the deal done before the August 30 deadline for transfers.

We can exclusively reveal Arsenal are demanding that all of Ramsdale’s wages be covered as part of a any loan agreement. They’re also insisting on a £5m loan fee.

Ramsdale was relegated to the bench last term following David Raya’s arrival on loan. Raya has since been signed to a permanent deal.

Ramsdale previously insisted ‘never again’ when referring to warming the bench in the 2023/24 season.

He told talkSPORT: “I’ve had a tough year personally, not playing, and I never want to do that again.”

Arsenal are aware that Ramsdale wants to play more frequently and have already lined up Espanyol’s Joan Garcia as his replacement.

An agreement on personal terms between Garcia and the Gunners is in place. Should Ramsdale leave, Arsenal will activate their move for the 23-year-old Garcia.

The Saints are on an urgent hunt for a top goalkeeper after their No 1 gloveman Gavin Bazunu suffered an Achilles tendon rupture that is expected to keep him out of action until January at the earliest.

Back-up keepers Joe Lumley and Alex McCarthy represent a considerable step down in quality and the Bazunu injury could be a major blow to Southampton’s hopes of staying in the Premier League after their promotion play-off heroics last term.

Arsenal are willing to let Ramsdale depart, though only on their terms.

Wolves had shown an interest in bringing Ramsdale on board and were even considered to be at the head of the queue, but they are said to have been frightened off by the asking price for the 26-year-old.

Southampton had lined up a deal for Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow, complications in his medical scuppered the move. That has left manager Russell Martin scrambling for an alternative and Ramsdale is front and centre in his sights.

Southampton goalkeepers at sea

McCarthy has looked particularly ill-suited to Martin’s style of play, with the manager admitting they have been trying to bring in another goalkeeper while defending the 34-year-old stopper.

The Englishman’s passing has let his side down, notably surrendering the ball to Joelinton to hand a ten-man Newcastle what proved to be a winner on a platter in gameweek one.

“I think we’re looking to strengthen in a lot of positions,” admitted Martin. “We’re stepping up a level. I’d much rather Alex [McCarthy] made mistakes trying to do the right thing now than not. It’d be more of a problem if he didn’t try and do what I’m asking him to do.

“It doesn’t bother me – Al will be fine. The problem is the few minutes before that and the throw-in shouldn’t even end up back at him. He made one mistake, and we’ve been punished – but it’s not just him. It’s on me for asking him to play that way, and it’s on the players for going back to him in the first place.”

Martin’s comments have the air of a brave face being put on and Southampton’s furious work to sign another keeper paint the picture of a club desperately seeking to avoid disaster.

