Arsenal sensationally rekindle interest in Aston Villa star as Arteta hunts competition for top-class forward

Arsenal have reportedly reignited their interest in one of the best players at Aston Villa, with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta looking to bolster his attacking options.

Arsenal have made three big signings so far this summer, with Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber all arriving at the Emirates. Arteta is also hopeful of bringing in goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford. Arsenal have agreed personal terms with the Spaniard, though they have had an opening bid rejected by Brentford.

Arteta thinks these signings will help take Arsenal up a level and finally see them topple Manchester City in the Premier League title race. Although, Arteta’s plans took a big hit when it emerged that Gabriel Jesus had undergone knee surgery. The Brazilian will be out for several weeks and will therefore miss the start of the new campaign.

Arsenal can also rely on Havertz, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun up front. Although, Balogun is the subject of intense interest from Italian giants Inter.

While Arteta is facing a headache at centre-forward, the tactician is also aiming to improve his ranks out wide.

According to a report from Football Transfers, Arsenal are incredibly preparing to go back in for Aston Villa ace Emi Buendia.

Arsenal were heavily linked with Buendia in summer 2021, following an exceptional season with Norwich in which he helped the Canaries gain promotion back to the Prem.

Instead, it was Villa who won the race for the Argentine by paying an initial £33million for him, though the deal had the potential to rise to £38m.

Arsenal like the look of Aston Villa star Emi Buendia

Buendia struggled at times under Steven Gerrard, though new boss Unai Emery has gotten the best out of him. And this has seen Arsenal revisit their interest.

It is claimed Arsenal could bid for Buendia before the current transfer window ends as Arteta wants him to provide competition and backup for Bukayo Saka.

England international Saka is Arsenal’s first-choice right winger, but if Arsenal want to win major trophies then they might need another top player to arrive in the position. And Arteta thinks Buendia has the talent and tactical knowhow to shine at the highest level.

Of course, Arteta can also rely on Reiss Nelson on the right side of attack. And the manager is a big fan of the 23-year-old.

However, it is clear that Buendia is a step up on Nelson, particularly with how he has been playing under Emery.

The only trouble for Arsenal is that Villa will put up a fight to keep Buendia in the West Midlands. Emery views him as being crucial to his project, with Villa eyeing up a top six or top four finish this term. And Buendia’s Villa contract runs until June 2026, which means Arsenal cannot wait for him to become a free agent.

Due to these factors, it looks like Arsenal will have to pay significantly more than the initial £33m fee which took Buendia to Villa to strike an agreement for the 26-year-old.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have formalised their pursuit of an Arsenal player by launching a first bid, as per Fabrizio Romano.