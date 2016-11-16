Arsenal relief as Alexis comes through Chile test unscathed

Arsene Wenger had reportedly been keen for the 27-year-old to return to his club for treatment, but Chile insisted he remain with their camp.

He missed the 0-0 draw with Colombia with the injury, but it then emerged that Sanchez has been passed fit to feature in the World Cup qualifier against Uruguay on Tuesday.

Wenger had reportedly branded the decision to play the star as “suicidal”, but his fears appear to have been allayed with the forward playing 85 minutes, scoring twice and emerged unscathed as Chile ran out 3-1 winners.

Arsenal are now hopeful that Sanchez will be fit for the club’s trip to Old Trafford on Saturday.