Arsenal remain in the running to sign £36m Brazilian forward

Arsenal are reportedly still at the front of the queue in the chase for Gremio forward Everton Soares.

Back in mid-July Fox Sports had claimed that a €40m (£36m) fee had been agreed with Gremio, confirming that a medical was set.

The move was meant to go through imminently but a transfer was never announced.

But now Globo Esporte (via Sport Witness) claims that the Gunners are still the ‘main interested’ party, despite the fact a move for Everton it ‘hasn’t become reality’ as of yet.

Gremio official Deco Nascimento is amazed the club are yet to receive a bid for Everton, he said: “It’s absurd. For what he played at the Copa America, we expected a flood. We have nothing so far. Let’s wait.”

Arsenal, however, are far from alone in their interest with Globo Esporte adding that Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Napoli could all swoop for the 23-year-old.

