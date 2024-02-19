Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal to rescue classy Bayern star in huge summer deal with Tuchel relationship ‘broken’; Man City want electric PSG ace

Arsenal have been given a brilliant opportunity to sign a world-class Bayern Munich star after he fell out with Thomas Tuchel, Manchester City are hopeful of completing a big Paris Saint-Germain raid, while Monday’s Euro Paper Talk includes Chelsea hunting a new Brazilian talent.

ARSENAL ON ALERT AFTER HUGE BAYERN UPDATE

Arsenal could bolster their midfield with a massive transfer coup this summer, as Joshua Kimmich has reportedly fallen out with manager Thomas Tuchel and is looking to leave Bayern.

Kimmich has been heavily linked with a move away from Bayern in the past year. His contract with the German titans expires in June 2025 and there is major uncertainty over whether he will pen an extension.

Bayern have previously told the 29-year-old his performances will have to get back to world-class standard if he is to earn fresh terms, as he has endured a disappointing season so far.

That decision has put some of the biggest clubs in Europe on standby. In Spain, Barcelona and Real Madrid are both big admirers of Kimmich and may swoop in if he becomes available for transfer.

But the La Liga giants will face stiff competition from the Premier League, as Arsenal, Man City and Man Utd are all keen as well.

On Friday, it emerged that Arsenal are the most likely English club to snare Kimmich, as Mikel Arteta has put a new midfielder at the top of his summer wish list.

It now looks like the Gunners have a fantastic chance at completing a deal for the Germany ace, too. According to German outlet Bild, Kimmich has fallen out badly with both Tuchel and his coaching staff.

Following Bayern’s 3-2 loss to Bochum on Sunday – their third defeat in the space of 8 days – Kimmich was seen having a heated argument with Tuchel’s assistant, Zsolt Low.

Kimmich and Tuchel have ‘broken’ relationship

The relationship between Kimmich and Tuchel, as well as the manager’s coaching staff, is now completely ‘broken’. Bild add that the deep-lying playmaker will now firm up his plans to leave Bavaria this summer.

Despite being of interest to some of the biggest hitters in England and Europe, Arteta will push hard for Arsenal to win the chase for Kimmich.

Arteta needs a reliable replacement for current defensive midfielder Thomas Partey, who has missed most of the campaign through injury. When on top form, Kimmich is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, which means he would be an incredible signing for Arsenal.

The eight-time Bundesliga winner could form a devastating midfield trio with Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice. And his arrival at the Emirates would allow Rice to play further forward, too.

Arsenal would normally struggle to match Bayern’s demands after having spent over £200m last summer. But Kimmich’s contract situation means Bayern might be forced into selling the player for a reduced price, as they will not want him to leave on a free in 2025.

CHELSEA SET SIGHTS ON FLAMENGO STAR

Chelsea’s latest transfer target is Pedro, the 26-year-old centre-forward who has managed five goals in the same amount of appearances for Flamengo this season. (O Dia)

Oliver Glasner is ready to replace Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace manager after being identified by the Eagles as their No 1 candidate. (Sky Germany)

Paris Saint-Germain will save around €3oomillion (£256m) through Kylian Mbappe’s departure and will use some of this money to sign Bernardo Silva from Man City. (Telefoot)

PSG could also ruin Man Utd and Chelsea’s transfer plans by winning the race for Lille defender Leny Yoro and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Mbappe will pen a five-year contract when joining Real Madrid this summer, though his wages will drop from €32m (£27m) per season to somewhere between €15m (£13m) and €20m (£17m). (Marca)

MAN CITY EYE TOP-CLASS PSG MAN

Bernardo Silva and Achraf Hakimi might go in opposite directions this summer, with the latter emerging as a prime target for Pep Guardiola. PSG want to extend Hakimi’s contract beyond 2026 but are worried he will push to join either City or Madrid. (Sports Zone)

Thomas Tuchel is not in immediate danger of being sacked by Bayern, despite the club’s poor form. The manager will not walk away from Bayern, either. (Florian Plettenberg)

Leeds United recently made an ‘official’ €7m (£6m) offer for Besiktas winger Milot Rashica, who was on Norwich City’s books between July 2021 and August 2023. However, Besiktas swiftly rejected the proposal as they want to keep Rashica. (Takvim)

There have been no talks for Chelsea to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, despite reports claiming that to be the case. (Fabrizio Romano)

MAN UTD INTEREST CAUSES BLARING ‘SIRENS’

Man Utd have landed on Juventus star Gleison Bremer as their top centre-back target. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is preparing a big assault for the Brazilian, which has caused ‘sirens’ at Juve. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Alejo Veliz has revealed joining Sevilla on loan from Tottenham is ‘what I wanted’ in the January window. Sevilla boss Quique Sanchez, meanwhile, has labelled the young striker ‘pure fire’. (El Desmarque)

The agent of forward Mathys Tel, Gadiri Camara, has said his client ‘loves’ Bayern amid rumours of a switch to Man Utd. Although, Tel will have to ‘consider all options’ if he does not eventually become a regular starter at the Allianz Arena. (various)

Former Leeds attacker Rodrigo has revealed he left Elland Road as he is entering the final few years of his career and also wanted to make a move that suited his family. He has scored five goals in 10 matches since joining Qatari side Al-Rayyan last summer. (Marca)