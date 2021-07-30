Arsenal revive pursuit of €35m midfield alternative starring at Olympics

Arsenal have revived their interest in Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes after growing frustrated in their pursuit of Manuel Locatelli, according to reports.

After already securing the signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer, Arsenal are targeting another midfielder before the window closes. Sassuolo and Italy star Locatelli has been one of their main targets to add creativity from deep. However, he seemingly prefers the idea of joining Juventus, so Arsenal are set to miss out.

Therefore, they are having to consider other options as well. One would be to reward Granit Xhaka with a new contract, for example. Even in that event, they may look to make another signing.

One midfielder who has been heavily linked with Arsenal over the past year or so is Lyon’s Houssem Aouar. But according to Goal, the Gunners are now considering one of his teammates instead.

The man in question is Guimaraes, whom Arsenal actually tried to sign before he moved to Europe with Lyon in January 2020.

Currently representing Brazil at the Olympics, he made 37 appearances last season for Lyon, in his first full campaign there. His form has not gone unnoticed by his old admirers at the Emirates Stadium.

Lyon may have to sell some of their players due to missing out on Champions League qualification. Guimaraes could make way, but only for a fee above €35m. That would guarantee them a profit of more than €15m.

In turn, Arsenal would be receiving a player who at 23 years old has the potential to strengthen their engine room for years to come.

Lance also claim Arsenal want Guimaraes, but will have to wait until his Olympic involvement is over.

Arsenal have attacking midfield targets

Guimaraes generally plays in a central midfield role, but Arsenal are also looking at options who can feature further forward.

They had Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid during the second half of last season. Now, they are considering him as one of two attacking midfield targets.

There have been suggestions that new Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti could allow him to leave with his contract due to expire in 2023.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano states that Odegaard has “always been considered the main target as number 10”.

The transfer pundit admits a move for the player is “complicated”. But he suggests Arsenal will be in the running for the player if Madrid allow him to leave this summer.

In addition, James Maddison from Leicester City is interesting the Gunners, as per Sky Sports. But the outlet insist Leicester “are under no pressure to sell” as Maddison is under contract until 2024.

Therefore it would take a bid in excess of £70m for them to even consider selling the England hopeful.

