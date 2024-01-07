Arsenal rival Chelsea for German defender who’s ‘open’ to January move, as two more English suitors linger

David Odogu and Finn Jeltsch won the U17 World Cup with Germany in 2023

There is plenty of Premier League interest in big Wolfsburg prospect David Odogu, a respected reporter in Germany has revealed.

Arsenal and Chelsea are in the queue for the central defender, according to Florian Plettenberg, who claims they are both up to date about his contract situation with his current employers.

Odogu will automatically see his deal with Wolfsburg extend until 2027 on professional terms as soon as he turns 18 in June. For now, his youth contract remains valid.

However, Plettenberg has warned Wolfsburg that the teenager is ‘open’ to changing clubs in the January transfer window as interest in his services builds.

According to the Sky Sports Germany expert, Brentford ‘definitely’ have Odogu on their shortlist. In addition, Arsenal, Chelsea and Championship leaders Leicester City have taken information about him.

Odogu is yet to make his senior debut for Wolfsburg, but has been a big presence for their under-19s this season.

He has also represented Germany up to under-17 level on the international stage, helping them win the World Cup in that category back in December.

Odogu lasted the entire final, which Germany won after a penalty shootout against France. It will only have added to the attention on some of the prospects on show, such as Odogu.

Wolfsburg want Odogu to stay

Per Plettenberg’s update, Wolfsburg sporting director Marcel Schafer wants to keep Odogu right where he is, so would not approve of a January transfer for him.

But some powerful suitors are establishing themselves in the race to snap up Odogu as one for the future. Wolfsburg might not be able to resist forever.

Chelsea in particular have invested heavily in young prospects for the future under their current owners, including in defence.

Fellow west London side Brentford have a well thought out recruitment policy when it comes to strengthening for the long term.

Arsenal and Leicester also look like exciting clubs to sign for at the moment thanks to the projects they are building.

Presumably, most of the clubs interested in Odogu would be thinking of him as a player for their academy in the first place, due to his lack of senior experience.

But they have clearly seen something worth investing in. Odogu is at an age where he shouldn’t be too far off the senior game as long as he keeps progressing.

In fact, he even made it onto the Wolfsburg bench for a Bundesliga fixture last season, but he remained an unused substitute.

Last season, Odogu often captained Wolfsburg’s under-17s when he was playing for them. He stepped up to their under-19s in February 2023 and has now earned 15 appearances in that bracket.

