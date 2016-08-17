Arsenal rival Spurs for highly-rated Blackpool teenager – report

Arsenal are reportedly ready to battle Tottenham for Blackpool youngster Bright Osayi-Samuel, with both clubs sending scouts to check on his development.

Osayi-Samuel, who only made his senior debut for Blackpool in March last year, has been the subject of plenty of interest from a number of Championship clubs, but has now emerged as a target for Arsenal and Spurs, according to the Daily Express.

Both clubs had scouts in attendance on Tuesday night as the Nigerian-born winger made his 23rd appearance for the club in Blackpool’s 1-1 draw with Barnet at the Hive. It is claimed they were joined by several representatives from various Championship clubs.

Osayi-Samuel has started all three League Two games so far this season for Gary Bowyer’s side although he was rested their extra-time EFL Cup win over Bolton Wanderers.

The 19-year-old was raised in Spain but moved to England when he was 10-years-old and came through the youth system at Bloomfield Road.

However, earlier this year he revealed that he has decided to represent his birth country Nigeria if he is given the opportunity to play at international level.