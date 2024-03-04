Arsenal tipped to rival Tottenham for 10-goal striker being tracked by Europe’s best; price tag set

Arsenal have joined Tottenham in the race for Besiktas star Semih Kilicsoy

Arsenal are reportedly set to join the race for Besiktas wonderkid Semih Kilicsoy, who is also being chased by Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund and others.

The 18-year-old striker has scored an impressive 10 goals in 25 appearances for the Turkish giants so far this season and is considered to be a hot prospect.

Arsenal are in the market for a new prolific front man in the summer, with big names such as Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen among those admired.

Mikel Arteta is also keen to build a team that can dominate in the future, however, and wants to add some quality youngsters to his squad.

Kilicsoy certainly fits into that category and his recent performances have caught the attention of many top European sides.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are big fans of the striker, while Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Napoli are also in the race to sign him.

It’s thought that Besiktas will consider offers for Kilicsoy in the summer but certainly won’t let him leave on the cheap.

READ MORE: Spectacular Arsenal transfer explodes into life after double Barcelona confirmation

Arsenal to fight Tottenham for Besiktas wonderkid

According to reports from Turkey, Besiktas have slapped a €50m (approx. £42.8m) price tag on Kilicsoy.

They are aware this is ‘unrealistic,’ however, and will only act as a starting point for negotiations with suitors such as Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Turkey U19 international is currently ‘taking English lessons’ and is open to a move to the Premier League.

It’s claimed that Arsenal have ‘scouted Kilicsoy’ in the last few weeks and they are now ready to join his other suitors in the race for his signature.

Besiktas are keen to get as much money for Kilicsoy as possible. Two years ago, they rejected Manchester City’s €23m offer for Abdulkadir Omur, who was ultimately sold to Hull City for just €2.5m.

They want to avoid a similar situation with Kilicsoy so he’ll likely be sold to the highest bidder this summer, as long as the youngster is happy with the move.

With that in mind, we could potentially see Arsenal join Tottenham and several other big clubs in a bidding war for the Besiktas golden boy at the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see if one of the North London rivals can come out on top in the battle for his services.

DON’T MISS: ‘World class’ star to sign with Arsenal, as Gunners go all out to secure fantastic deal