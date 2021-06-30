Arsenal gatecrash Tottenham’s move for midfielder Nuno is desperate for

Arsenal will rival north London neighbours Tottenham for the signing of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, according to a report.

Kessie has long since been linked with a transfer to England, but Ivory Coast midfielder has yet to taste football outside of Italy. However, with his contract running down in June 2022, this summer could be time for him to move on.

Spurs have been credited with an interest with Tuttosport claiming the most concrete offer for the player has come from the north London club.

His agent Massimo Brambati has confirmed their approach, with Kessie thought to be an express wish of incoming new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

“Today, having a contract expiring in 2022 with an important player, one of Milan’s strongest, is a danger. Here is a basic error by the club,” Brambati said.

“Now Kessie is the one who holds the knife by the handle. He can decide what is best for him rather than the club.

“I know that in addition to Inter [Milan] there are two Premier League teams interested in him, including Tottenham.”

Now though, Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Arsenal are in fact the most interested suitors in the Premier League.

The outlet claim the 24-year-old wants Milan to triple his salary to €6m-per-year if he is to pen a new contract.

The Rossoneri though have only put €4m-per-year on the table and talks have hit a brick wall.

Arsenal “above all” has designs on Kessie and may look to take advantage of the situation in Milan.

Kessie has been with Milan for four seasons. Two of those were on loan from Atalanta before they decided to make the deal permanent for £21.6m in 2019.

Xhaka replacement

The central midfielder has made 184 appearances for the Rossoneri and registered 30 goals and 15 assists.

And Arsenal are of course in the market for a midfielder with Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos returning to Real Madrid.

Granit Xhaka also wants out and looks set to move to Roma. Although Juventus have been mentioned on Wednesday.

Arsenal are open to the Swiss star’s exit, though were reportedly holding out for around €20m. Per the Express, Roma have thus far failed to match that figure, only putting ‘£10.3million with a further £3m in add-ons’ on the table.

That has left the door ajar for Juventus, with the article (citing Italian outlet Calciomercato) claiming they could pounce if a move for their preferred target Manuel Locatelli is deemed unworkable.

