Arsenal rivalling Bayern Munich for Leipzig star with huge £88m clause

Arsenal are interested in the signing of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano this summer, according to the latest reports.

The 20-year-old made 22 appearances in all competition for the Bundesliga outfit this season and is considered one of the brightest defensive prospects France have, with the centre-back currently representing them at U21 level.

Last year, Upamecano mentioned Manchester United as well as two La Liga giants as his “dream” clubs when discussing his future.

“As a youngster, you dream of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, but to get there, you have to work,” Upamecano told Telefoot.

“I’m very proud of myself, very happy. I have to keep going in the same direction.

“I have to aim higher. My preference for the moment is Leipzig. Afterwards, we’ll see.”

However, ESPN now claim that Leipzig have become aware of interest from Arsenal with Unai Emery looking to reinforce his defence with youth options.

Reports from German outlet Bild have stated that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are also after Upamecano, but had learned of a hefty release clause.

It is reported that any interested suitor would have to pay around £88million to guarantee his signing, though the ESPN reports suggests Leipzig may consider cashing in should the player push for a move.