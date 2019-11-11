Arsenal saga continues with club and fans at loggerheads

It is never dull at Arsenal football club. Of all the big clubs in the English Premier League, it seems Arsenal is the only one incapable of prolonged spells of normality: it’s either boom or bust, celebration or mutiny.

This season (like practically every season for the past 10-plus years) has been a case in point. Remember the good times during those warm summer months?

Fans and media alike were lauding the club’s transfer business after Nicolas Pepe arrived from Lille for a club record fee, David Luiz made a cut-price move across London from Chelsea, and Celtic captain Kieran Tierney was signed to solve the left-back problem. Then there was the loan arrival from Real Madrid of Dani Ceballos to add a touch of class to the midfield.

Before a ball had been kicked, optimism was high that Arsenal finally had the squad that would return them to the Premier League’s top four and end their three-year exile from the Champions League.

No longer Invincible

But this being Arsenal, nothing is ever that straightforward. They have won just two of their past eight league fixtures – both unconvincingly after narrow home wins against Aston Villa and Bournemouth – and have twice surrendered two-goal leads, first against winless Watford and at the Emirates Stadium against Crystal Palace.

It was during that draw against Palace that Arsenal’s flaws were exposed, both on the pitch and on the terraces. Club captain Granit Xhaka was substituted in the 61st minute and was greeted by boos and jeers from the stands. Xhaka responded by placing his hand to his ear, mouthing an obscenity aimed at the fans, and furiously pulling off his jersey.

It was just the fourth match since the Swiss midfielder was appointed captain by manager Unai Emery, and displayed that tensions are never too far from the surface at Arsenal.

From the fans’ perspective, the frustration is somewhat justifiable. After all, this is a club that not too long ago revolutionised English football and had among their ranks the likes of Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Sol Campbell, and Dennis Bergkamp – giants of the game both in size and stature who produced imposing, creative, and exhilarating football.

Lack of leaders

No one can argue that the current crop of Arsenal players are anywhere close to those ‘Invincibles’ and while that is a near-impossible standard to emulate, it is the lack of fight, courage and leadership that most enrages Arsenal fans today.

The Invincibles had leaders across the park, they never shirked a challenge or were overwhelmed by any occasion. Where are the current leaders? Since Per Mertesacker retired and Aaron Ramsey hot-footed it to Juventus, leaders are in short supply.

It is not just a lack of leadership that Arsenal fans continue to bemoan as plenty of frustration is aimed at Emery, whom supporters are starting to lose patience with over the team’s perceived lack of progress during his season-and-a-bit in charge.

Performances have been disjointed, team selections have been inconsistent, and defensive frailties continue to prove costly.

Any team can throw away a two-goal lead, but to do it twice in the space of six games, both times against so-called smaller teams, points to a severe lack of a concise strategy from Emery and the team.

Granted, VAR controversy played its part against Palace, but it is a flimsy argument. Arsenal enticed Watford and Palace with opportunities and both teams happily seized the initiative.

Where’s Mesut?

Then there’s the whole Mesut Ozil situation: Arsenal’s highest-paid player has been largely ignored by Emery this season, and while the German playmaker is not without his faults, he is their one player capable of unlocking defences during a tight game.

So, yes, the fans’ frustration can be justified. However, the supporters cannot be entirely blameless in this whole situation. The league season is less than a quarter in and Arsenal are placed just outside the top four, while in the Europa League they are cruising toward the knockout stages. Yet, already abuse is being hurled at the club captain and calls for Emery to be sacked are growing louder.

This is the same manager who led Arsenal to the Europa League final just five months ago and guided the club on an 11-match winning run last season – their best spell of form since 2007. Their end-of-season collapse has no doubt lingered with the supporters, but the speed with which they have moved to condemn Emery in the past few games does not seem entirely reasonable.

Will Emery get time?

For a club that retained the services of one manager for 22 years and largely thrived under the stability and long-term vision Arsene Wenger brought, it seems a sudden departure to now pile the pressure on Emery after one season in which the Spaniard largely met expectations.

What is most curious about the whole situation at Arsenal and the apparent stand-off between club and fanbase is that everyone wants the same thing: to see Arsenal back at the forefront of English and European football.

However, as Liverpool have proved, unless there is a bottomless pit of financial resources like at Manchester City, these transformations take time. It took Jurgen Klopp nearly four years to deliver a first trophy and turn Liverpool into genuine title challengers.

Will Emery be afforded the same time to prove he, too, can return one of England’s great football powerhouses to former glories?

Given the current atmosphere around the club it is unsure, but one thing is for certain at Arsenal: it won’t be boring.