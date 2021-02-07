The identity of an Arsenal player Mikel Arteta sought to recall from loan soon after taking charge has been revealed.

Arsenal are in the midst of a turbulent season, with a lack of consistency in results hampering their march up the table.

A series of improved performances in the league gave way to back-to-back defeats to Wolves and Aston Villa.

Despite this, the Gunners’ defensive record has indicated the club’s long-running issues at the back are beginning to be solved.

One player who has played no part in the revival, however, is William Saliba.

The French youngster signed for the club in 2019, but has spent the vast majority of his 18 months under contract back in France on loan. This lack of action led to speculation by his current loan side’s club president that Saliba may never return to North London.

Seemingly unfancied by Arteta, the centre-back has surprisingly told French outlet L’Equipe of Arsenal’s desire to cut his previous loan stint at St. Etienne short soon after Arteta took the reins.

Saliba, now on loan at Nice, told the publication (via The Sun): “[Arsenal] wanted me to come back in January [2020], I didn’t, I stayed in St-Etienne.

“After that, the fans were really looking forward to my arrival, I certainly didn’t imagine that it would happen like this.

“Aside from that, it is football, I have learned that nothing is certain, you can be there, in your game, and then things can go south.

“I took a lot of experience from it, at least I will be ready for the future.”

Arsenal pair slated over non-impact

Meanwhile, Former Republic of Ireland international Tony Cascarino has slated Willian and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for their lack of impact in Arsenal’s loss to Aston Villa.

Arsenal sought to rescue their looming defeat to Aston Villa in the second-half by making a pair of substitutions. Aubameyang replaced Alexandre Lacazette on 59 minutes while Thomas Partey gave way to Willian 15 minutes later.

The hope was that the experienced pair would be able to inspire the visitors to get something from the game. However, they were ineffectual and Cascarino pulled no punches in his assessment.

“The biggest disappointment for Arsenal is when you see two players that come on, who have been quality… Willian was poor, he kept giving away the ball and Aubameyang,” he said on talkSPORT.

“These are two top quality players who have done a hell of a lot in football that came on and made no impact at all.

Read the full story here.