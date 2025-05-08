Andrea Berta is looking to strike gold for the Gunners

Arsenal director, Andrea Berta, will hold imminent talks in the hopes of hijacking an ‘advanced’ Manchester United transfer, and multiple sources have shed light on whether the audacious play will succeed.

Arsenal and Man Utd will both preside over transformative windows in the summer. The Gunners hope a select few impactful additions can turn them from nearly men into serial winners. United, meanwhile, will give Ruben Amorim his first real shot at overhauling the squad he inherited and the goal next season will be top four.

Top of the agenda right now at Old Trafford is the signing of Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian intends to leave Wolves at season’s end and his club will be a non-factor in negotiations thanks to a £62.5m release clause.

Amorim has already earmarked Cunha to play in one of the two No 10 spots in United’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Cunha is open to joining Man Utd, talks regarding personal terms have opened, and the Manchester Evening News declared a deal is now ‘so advanced it would be a surprise if the deal does not materialise.’

However, a fresh update from reporter Ben Jacobs suggests Man Utd must not rest on their laurels amid the genuine threat of Arsenal hijacking the move.

The Gunners are also admirers of Cunha and intend to make additions to their forward line this summer.

And taking to X, Jacobs revealed Arsenal’s new sporting director, Andrea Berta, will personally hold talks with Cunha’s camp.

However, Jacobs did suggest it’s Man Utd who are still viewed as frontrunners for Cunha and the club are intent on getting a deal in place with all haste to ensure hijack attempts from the likes of Arsenal do not succeed.

“Matheus Cunha wants to decide his next club before the season ends even though his release clause won’t be active until the end of the season,” wrote Jacobs.

“Manchester United viewed as frontrunners with talks over terms set to continue in the next few days. Nothing finalised yet.

“Cunha already agreed to the sporting project and discussions over financials are ongoing.

“Newcastle still in the race and Arsenal have had fresh contact with debate within the club over making a move.

“There is a new meeting scheduled between Andrea Berta and the Cunha camp. United intent on acting fast to avoid any surprises.”

What are other sources saying about Matheus Cunha?

Jacobs’ reporting was compiled in association with talkSPORT’s Alex Crook and also taking to X, he claimed Arsenal’s hijack attempt isn’t expected to succeed.

Crook wrote: “Matheus Cunha wants his next move sorted before the end of the season with Man Utd his preferred destination.

“His representatives have talks with Arsenal planned but that move feels unlikely.”

Responding in a Q&A for The Athletic on Thursday evening, David Ornstein moved to allay fears of Cunha slipping away from Man Utd.

“I don’t think it has died down, there’s just not a great deal that can happen until the season ends and his release clause becomes active,” replied Ornstein to a reader’s question.

“In the meantime Man Utd will seek to get personal terms in place – they’ve made an offer but I’m not aware of an agreement yet, so they’ll continue discussing it in an effort to get there.

“If/when that happens and the clause becomes active, they can get the deal done. Also they’ve got the small matter of a Europa League semi-final – and likely final – to be focusing on, although European football will not impact their ability to sign Cunha.”

