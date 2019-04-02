Arsenal scout £43m star for third time as Emery picks him as No.1 target

Arsenal will reportedly take another look at Cagliari’s star young midfielder Nicolo Barella in action on Tuesday night.

Recent reports have suggested that the Gunners have sent scouts to watch Barella in action on two occasions already this season, must recently for Italy over the last international break.

With Aaron Ramsey’s departure to Juventus this summer, Unai Emery is believed to be keen on bolstering his midfield ranks, and the 22-year-old has been strongly linked.

However, they are believed to face competition, as AC Milan were the latest side to have begun discussions with Cagliari over a potential summer deal, while Chelsea also came close to signing Barella in January.

It was also claimed in January that the Sardinian club rejected a bid from Manchester United, while Liverpool and Spurs have also been credited with interest.

However Arsenal remain the name most strongly linked, and the Daily Star claims that they are sending a scout to watch Barella in action for Cagliari against Juventus in midweek.

Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini recently admitted that it will be a struggle to hold on to their prized asset.

“It would be marvellous to keep him with us and grow together, but I don’t know how realistic that is as things stand,” he said.

It is believed that Barella holds a price tag of around £43million (€50m), and could provide a nice compliment to Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi, Mohamed Elneny and Mesut Ozil in the middle of the park.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!