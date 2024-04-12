Arsenal scout rising La Liga star but face stiff competition from Liverpool and Man City

Arsenal have been keeping tabs on Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, although they aren’t alone in their interest, according to the latest reports.

With it looking increasingly likely that Aaron Ramsdale will be leaving Arsenal the end of the season, the Gunners are expected to be in the market for a new goalkeeper.

Providing that David Raya joins the Gunners on a permanent basis, they will be after a new shot-stopper who is able to compete with the Spanish shot-stopper.

Arteta’s decision to replace Ramsdale with Raya was met with plenty of criticism in the summer, but the decision has paid off since.

With Raya in goal, Arsenal have boasted the best defensive record in the Premier League this season, having only conceded 24 goals from 31 matches.

In order to keep Raya on his toes next season, Arsenal are on the lookout for a new shot-stopper and Villarreal’s Jorgensen has popped up on their radar.

According to HITC, Arsenal have been among the clubs who have been monitoring the 21-year-old this season. Jorgensen has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign for Villarreal this season and it’s no wonder that so many top clubs are taking notice.

The 21-year-old has made 118 saves during the campaign which is more than any other La Liga goalkeeper. He also boasts a save percentage of 71.6% which is better than Raya and Ramsadale have each managed this season.

Other clubs are interested

Given the impressive season that Jorgensen has had so far, it’s no surprise that a number of other clubs are also interested in his services.

According to the same report, both Liverpool and Man City have been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old as the Villarreal academy graduate is a player in ‘high demand’.

Liverpool are continuing to scour the goalkeeper market in case Caoimhin Kelleher decides to move on in the summer. Likewise, Man City are keeping their options open as Stefan Ortega faces an uncertain long-term future.

Along with the aforementioned clubs, the likes of Newcastle and Wolves have also been tracking the 21-year-old and could make a move for him in the summer.

Jorgensen is under contract with Villarreal until 2027 meaning that the Spanish club are in a strong position to dictate his market value at this stage.

