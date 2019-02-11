Arsenal scouting €40m left-back wanted as Monreal replacement

Arsenal are reportedly plotting a €40m move for Benfica full-back Alex Grimaldo this summer after scouting the player.

The Gunners were rumoured to be chasing the defender last week, with the 23-year-old being tipped as a long-term replacement for Naco Monreal at The Emirates.

And according to A Bola, via Sport Witness, an Arsenal scout was spotted at Benfica’s game against Nacional this weekend.

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are also said to be big admirers of the full-back but is not thought that they had anyone present at the game.

Grimaldo actually opened the scoring in the first minute in a ridiculous 10-0 victory for Benfica and now has two goals and an assist in his last three league games for the Portuguese outfit.

