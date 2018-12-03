Arsenal scouts watch €50m Man Utd target score from long range

Two Italian outlets have reported that Arsenal scouts watched Cengiz Under score a brilliant goal for Roma over the weekend.

The Gunners are understood to have watched the Turkey forward on numerous occasions already and they cannot have failed to have been impressed with Under in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Inter.

Both the Corriere dello Sport and La Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed that the Gunners had a scouting presence on Sunday as Under lashed home a shot from long range to cancel out Keita Balde’s strike.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reporter Nicolo Schira claims “Arsenal” is really interested in Under – a player that Roma sporting director Monchi values at €50million.

The 21-year-old, who signed for €13m from Basaksehir in the summer of 2017, now has four goals and five assists in all competitions for Roma this term.

Last month Turkish-Football claimed a “source close to Cengiz Under” revealed that scouts from Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal wereall expected to watch Under in Turkey’s game against Sweden at the Yeni Eskisehir Stadium.

Turkish-Football also claimed that “sources” close to the player told them that Under was happy being one of the lowest paid players in the Roma first-team.

Under apparently makes around €1million per-season, which equates to around £17,000 a week and he has another four years left on his contract.

Cengiz Under from Istanbul.

Meaning that he took the shot from Istanbul. pic.twitter.com/rrxvxj2OGg — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 2, 2018

Monchi though revealed last week that the Serie A club were not planning new contract talks.

“We haven’t decided anything for Cengiz Under yet,” Monchi told Sky Sports Italia before Roma’s recent 1-0 loss to Udinese. “He is very young, he is improving.

“But this is not the right moment to discuss a new contract and he must continue the growth process.

“Let’s leave him in peace to mature at his own pace. What needs to come will come in good time.”