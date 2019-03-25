Arsenal scouts watch €50m target score against Finland

Arsenal scouts were in attendance at the Stadio Friuli to watch Nicolo Barella score on Saturday, claim reports.

Making just his fourth international appearance for Italy the Cagliari midfielder opened the scoring after just seven minutes with a thumping shot which deflected in.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claim the Gunners sent a delegation to watch Barella in action in Udine over the weekend and they must have been impressed with the 22-year-old, who is rated in the €50million bracket.

Last week Sky Italia (via SempreMilan) offered an update, stating that AC Milan were the latest side to have begun discussions with Cagliari over a potential summer deal.

It was claimed in January that Cagliari rejected a bid from Manchester United, while Liverpool and Spurs have also been credited with interest.

Reports from Italy even suggests Barella could have secured a move to Chelsea in January, with a €50million fee agreed, but he chose instead to reject it.

Cagliari apparently accepted a bid of €50million for the player before he chose to turn down a move to Stamford Bridge in favour of staying in Italy.

Earlier this year the Sardinian club’s sporting director Mario Passetti talked about a possible summer sale for Barella.

“Summer sale? Well let’s see what happens in the summer but as of now, Nicolo will be staying with us here at Cagliari,” he said.

“Nicolo seems happy here and he always trains hard and plays hard for us which is important.”