Arsenal have confirmed that left-back Kieran Tierney has signed a new contract to keep him with the club for the long-term future.

It will be a busy summer at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal seek to strengthen their squad after missing out on European qualification. There will be plenty of ins and outs, but one of the most important pieces of business they could do was to secure Tierney’s services for the long-term.

The defender has impressed since joining from Celtic in 2019 and will add to his 62 appearances in the upcoming seasons.

Arsenal did not disclose how long the contract lasts but reports claim it is until 2026. It is believed his wages have risen to £110,000-per-week as per his new terms.

They believe his performance levels have been worth it and at the age of 24 he is only going to get better.

Technical director Edu told arsenal.com: “We are so pleased to have agreed a new long-term deal with Kieran.

“Anyone who has seen him play will recognise very quickly that he is a player of huge ability, but I can tell you that he is also a player with a fantastic attitude and mentality.

“Kieran’s new contract is not just about the present and next season, it’s with a long-term vision and Kieran being an integral part of the future of the club.”

Arteta calls Tierney contract ‘great news’

Tierney, whose previous deal was due to expire in 2024, was one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted players last season. He started 32 games in all competitions under the Spanish manager.

Arteta is excited to be able to continue working with the Scotland international.

He said: “This is great news for us today. As manager of the club, speaking on behalf of the coaching staff and the entire staff, it’s a pleasure to work with KT. His quality, energy, commitment and professionalism, not only on matchdays, but every day in training are always at such a high level.

“KT gives us so much extra strength both defensively and offensively and it’s great to know that he’ll be with us for the long term. Since his move from Celtic, his work ethic and quality has ensured that he is already one of most exciting players in the Premier League and a hugely important part of our team, both on and off the pitch.

“I know all the fans will join me, the players and staff in looking forward to seeing KT playing in an Arsenal shirt for a few more years!”

