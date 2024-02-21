Arsenal seething as Liverpool burst into race for top Arteta target, with ‘Alonso factor’ to play big role

Arsenal want to sign a new midfielder at the end of the season and a fresh report has confirmed one of the names at the top of their shortlist.

Thomas Partey is being heavily linked with an exit from the Emirates, while the future of fellow Gunners centre-mid Jorginho is also in doubt.

Mikel Arteta wants to bring in a new, young midfielder to replace one or both of those stars.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Everton’s Amadou Onana is one player Arsenal admire. The North Londoners have also ‘opened talks’ with the representatives of Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot as they try and sign him on a free transfer.

However, according to transfer journalist Dean Jones, Martin Zubimendi could be the man heading to Arsenal this summer.

The 25-year-old Real Sociedad star has been linked with a move to Arsenal for some time and is considered to be one of the best defensive midfielders in LaLiga.

Zubimendi has scored four goals in 24 league appearances this season. It seems likely that he’ll be on the move this summer but his next destination is unclear.

Xabi Alonso could help Liverpool beat Arsenal to Zubimendi

According to Jones, Zubimendi is aware that Arsenal want to sign him.

However, he reckons that if Xabi Alonso becomes Liverpool manager, he thinks that the Merseyside club could be in the race for his signature, too.

Zubimendi has previously described Alonso as “an idol” and “a role model” and could jump at the opportunity to play under him at Anfield.

“It would give Zubimendi a big decision to make [if Alonso joins Liverpool],” Jones told Give Me Sport.

“First and foremost, I think the player wants to consider his options carefully and be sure that if he is going to move to the Premier League, it’s the club that fits him.

“He doesn’t want to make a misstep at this stage of his career, from what I understand.

“Obviously, Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of his, and he knows that Arsenal want to sign him. Arteta has his own links to Real Sociedad and the region, so that’s good from an Arsenal perspective.”

Indeed, Arteta played for Real Sociedad between 2004 and 2005, before he joined Everton.

The manager will hope to use his links with the Spanish side to help Arsenal agree a deal to bring Zubimendi to the Emirates.

